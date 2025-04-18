3.67 BYN
Vladimir Putin Declares Easter Ceasefire
Vladimir Putin of Russia has declared an Easter ceasefire, as reported by TASS.
"Guided by humanitarian considerations, I hereby announce a ceasefire from 18:00 to 00:00 Moscow time, from Sunday to Monday. I command that all hostilities be halted during this period," stated the head of state during a meeting with Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov following the announcement.
Putin emphasized that Russian forces must be prepared for any potential violations of the ceasefire by Kiev. They should remain vigilant and ready to respond to any provocations or aggressive actions from the adversary.