3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
War, Prices, and Inflation: Americans Lost Confidence in Their Economy
Text by:Editorial office news.by
War, Prices, and Inflation: Americans Lost Confidence in Their Economynews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb689c71-6191-486e-9482-71dd45eb06b0/conversions/8ceee76a-e8dd-4976-ad57-43c62718a44e-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb689c71-6191-486e-9482-71dd45eb06b0/conversions/8ceee76a-e8dd-4976-ad57-43c62718a44e-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb689c71-6191-486e-9482-71dd45eb06b0/conversions/8ceee76a-e8dd-4976-ad57-43c62718a44e-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/bb689c71-6191-486e-9482-71dd45eb06b0/conversions/8ceee76a-e8dd-4976-ad57-43c62718a44e-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
The United States itself is suffering from the conflict in the Middle East. Americans have lost confidence in their economy. In April 2026, consumer confidence fell to a record low of 47.6%. This was the worst figure in the 70 years since the survey was conducted.
People assess the situation even worse than during the severe crisis of 2008 or during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The main reasons include the war with Iran, the sharp rise in energy prices, and unprecedented inflation in the US.
In just one month, the confidence of American citizens plummeted by more than 10%.