War, Prices, and Inflation: Americans Lost Confidence in Their Economy

The United States itself is suffering from the conflict in the Middle East. Americans have lost confidence in their economy. In April 2026, consumer confidence fell to a record low of 47.6%. This was the worst figure in the 70 years since the survey was conducted.

People assess the situation even worse than during the severe crisis of 2008 or during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The main reasons include the war with Iran, the sharp rise in energy prices, and unprecedented inflation in the US.