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“We’ll Dig It Out With Excavators”: Trump Declares US Will Remove Iran’s Highly Enriched Uranium
Text by:Editorial office news.by
“We’ll Dig It Out With Excavators”: Trump Declares US Will Remove Iran’s Highly Enriched Uraniumnews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c87efde8-b541-4168-ba96-70c42cd1bc3c/conversions/b71a156c-293b-4f38-ae7d-67568a86957a-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c87efde8-b541-4168-ba96-70c42cd1bc3c/conversions/b71a156c-293b-4f38-ae7d-67568a86957a-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c87efde8-b541-4168-ba96-70c42cd1bc3c/conversions/b71a156c-293b-4f38-ae7d-67568a86957a-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/c87efde8-b541-4168-ba96-70c42cd1bc3c/conversions/b71a156c-293b-4f38-ae7d-67568a86957a-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
U.S. President Donald Trump has announced that America intends to extract highly enriched uranium from Iranian nuclear facilities using excavators and remove it from the country entirely.
The material is stored at the nuclear sites in Isfahan, Natanz and Fordow — the very installations struck by American airstrikes in June 2025.
Trump added a blunt warning: if Iran refuses to cooperate in the removal of the enriched uranium, the United States will act in a “much less friendly” manner.