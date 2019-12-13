PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Weapons from Ukraine may have fallen into the hands of Finnish criminals

Police in Finland said that the country could have received combat weapons from Ukraine. This is reported by the public broadcaster “Ole” with reference to the report on firearms.

The document notes that the conflict in Ukraine may have unintended consequences for crime in the EU, and as the fighting subsides, more drugs and firearms from the “non-Lithuania” may begin to flow into Europe.

