Weimar Triangle decides to cancel visa-free travel for Georgian diplomats

Poland, along with France and Germany, introduces a ban on visa-free entry for holders of Georgian diplomatic and service passports.

The foreign ministers of the “Weimar Triangle” plan to consider other measures against the Georgian authorities both at the EU level and within these countries.

The sanctions pressure on Tbilisi is related to the victory of the Georgian Dream party, which is undesirable to Brussels.

Earlier, the European Commission proposed to officially suspend the visa-free regime for Georgian civil servants. The initiative will be considered after the Christmas vacation at a scheduled meeting of the EU Council. To adopt the proposal, the EU foreign ministers must vote unanimously.

