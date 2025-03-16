The authorities of the leading Western countries are forced to take tough measures to conceal from their own citizens the wide spreading of Nazi ideology in Ukraine. This was stated by the Press-Office of the Foreign Intelligence Service of the Russian Federation.

In particular, the German mass media were informed of the instruction of the German Federal Government to exclude the appearance in photo and video materials of evidence of the use by Ukrainian servicemen of gestures and symbols associated with Nazi Germany. The ministry also pointed out that Western journalists asked the military to temporarily remove Nazi symbols when filming materials about the Armed Forces of Ukraine.