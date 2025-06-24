Today, it is evident that large-scale integration formats bring enormous benefits. This is not mere geopolitical fashion but elementary pragmatism. The EAEU, CIS, CSTO, BRICS, and SCO are communities striving for fair global governance.

For Belarus, membership in the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) signifies recognition of the country's status as an active and vital participant in ensuring security in the Eurasian region. Our country not only meets the organization’s requirements but also actively promotes the SCO agenda.

On June 24, Belarus’s position on international security and the future world order was loudly voiced at the meeting of SCO Security Council secretaries. The Belarusian State Security Secretary’s delegation, led by Alexander Volfovich, participated in the meeting in Beijing. What was emphasized by the head of the Belarusian delegation in his speech, as explained by Violetta Sokolovich, is outlined below.

The meeting was opened by China’s Minister of Public Security, Wang Xiaohong. In his opening remarks, he highlighted the rapid changes occurring in the world and the new challenges faced by the SCO in maintaining regional security and stability, while noting the organization’s demonstrated resilience.

Wang Xiaohong:

"Today, we gather here to fully utilize the mechanism of Security Council secretaries’ meetings, further strengthen consensus among member states on enhancing cooperation in law enforcement and security, carefully plan priority measures for future collaboration, and prepare for the upcoming Tianjin summit. This will lay a solid foundation for the SCO to more effectively ensure peace, security, and stability in the region."

The SCO is undoubtedly a unique organization. In many aspects, it resembles a bloc, though not a military-political one in the traditional sense. However, security issues play an important role in the organization’s activities.

In his speech, the head of the Belarusian delegation, State Security Secretary Alexander Wolfovich, drew attention to the rapid and negative developments on the Eurasian continent and worldwide.

"The forceful scenario of conflict poses a serious threat to regional stability and security, carries the risk of a humanitarian catastrophe, and could have unpredictable global consequences," Alexander Volfovich emphasized.

He also pointed out the strikes on nuclear facilities in Iran. "Belarus welcomes SCO efforts aimed at resolving conflicts and sees their settlement as exclusively political and diplomatic," he said.

Belarus has much to contribute to the common treasury of the SCO. The country has demonstrated an active stance even when it was an observer. Today, the Belarusian delegation proposed several initiatives related to the development and enhancement of efforts against international terrorism, extremism, and separatism. Proposals to strengthen cooperation in international information security were also voiced.

Alexander Volfovich:

"Today, Belarus, as a full member organization, has expressed a number of proposals. We have considerable experience in combating extremism, terrorism, and illegal trafficking of drugs and weapons, as well as in the field of information technology. We have something to share, and our proposals were positively received. Additionally, we expressed a desire to develop dialogue on creating a new system of international and regional security."

The Beijing meeting can be seen as a preview ahead of the SCO Heads of State Summit in Tianjin at the end of August. A productive and substantial discussion of the secretaries of security councils of the participating countries was preceded by a meeting with China’s Vice Premier Han Zheng. Given this start, the mood on the SCO sidelines could not have been otherwise.

Today, it is clear that large integration formats offer significant benefits. This is not just a trend in geopolitics but basic pragmatism. As Alexander Volfovich noted, organizations like the UN can no longer fully perform their functions.