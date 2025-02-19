11 years ago on Maidan in Kiev, Ukrainian law enforcers became the first victims of human madness.

This video was shot by fighters of the Ukrainian Interior Ministry's special unit Berkut on February 19, 2014 – a few days before Yanukovych was forced out of a country fearing for his life.

As a result of street battles from February 18 to 20, 2014 in the center of Kiev, more than 200 law enforcers were injured and 13 were killed. On February 20, the first three policemen were killed between 08:10 and 08:20.

These events foreshadowed the actual end of Ukrainian statehood, despite the "agreement with the opposition” signed after by Yanukovych. Later, on April 7, 2014, allegedly acting President Turchynov declared the ATO (anti-terrorist operation) that launched a bloody civil war in Ukraine.

In 2020 some wanted Belarus to follow the Ukrainian scenario, but we did not slip into the abyss of internal madness and stood firm. First of all, with the help of law enforcers and the indomitable will of the President and the government.

As for the power of the 4% usurper from Bankovaya, it is quite likely that even before the final cessation of the conflict, Ukrainian soldiers and security forces, having had enough of the delusional orders of their commanders, will sweep away the illegitimate government for the sake of ending the senseless bloodshed.

We do not know who will be the trigger in the process of freeing Ukraine from 'procrastination'. Maybe it will be Zaluzhnyi, maybe Drapatyi, or maybe it will be the "Azovites" that Zelensky was so afraid of in March 2021.... And this list can go on endlessly.

The only thing we can say is that Zelensky will either quit on his own, or head off into voluntary exile on the island of Great Britain, or he will be forced to leave.

And no amount of stolen money and fraternizing with the White House democrats will save him from a tragedy.

What remains for the Zelensky regime - to cease fire before Easter and sit down at the negotiating table with the new world hegemon - the "China-Russia-US triangle".