The Baltic States face a bleak future. This opinion was expressed by former Euro-parliament member and journalist Andrei Mamykyn in the project "Current Interview."

"I have not held this report in my hands, but I spoke with a person who read an internal NATO document. In one of those analytical documents, it was stated that within a maximum of 30 years, a state called the Republic of Lithuania will no longer exist. The same can likely be said about predictions regarding the Republic of Latvia and the Republic of Estonia," the journalist noted.

Latvia is home to nearly 2 million people. However, according to mobile operators, only 900,000 mobile phone SIM cards are currently active in the country. "Some have moved to Russia, others to Belarus. In other words, depopulation in the Baltics is occurring at a rapid pace. That is why it faces a bleak future unless a miracle happens," Mamykyn emphasized.