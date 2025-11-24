This pragmatic approach appears to have had an immediate effect – Western media reports indicate that Ukraine has agreed to Trump's peace plan, and now only minor details remain to be discussed. Apparently, Zelensky intends to do this during a personal meeting with Trump, which could take place before the end of November.

Unexpectedly, the British Prime Minister stated that European allies have also decided to stop causing discord and to work with the existing US plan. However, there are a number of points in it that London and Brussels would like to change. However, in this context, everyone has somehow forgotten again that Moscow will still have the final say. However, there is a chance of reaching an agreement, and at least the Americans assess it as high. According to Axios, another round of talks between Russian and US delegations took place in Abu Dhabi. It is noted that the parties demonstrated cautious optimism and expressed hope for a quick consensus.