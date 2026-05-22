This week, Warsaw became a center of resistance to EU ideology. On May 20, a nationwide demonstration took place under the slogan "Together for Poland and Poles." They demanded a referendum on EU climate policy.

Citizens believe it harms the country's economy and their wallets. They have less and less control over the distribution of resources. Prices for food and utilities are rising, and the tax on televisions is also being raised.

How much does freedom of speech cost in "democratic" countries, and what about freedom of choice? For example, a Pole may or may not watch Polish channels, but they are still obliged to pay simply because they own a television. If they own several televisions, they are obliged to pay for each one. The tax in Poland, which is already being compared to racketeering, is discussed in "Plan B."

In Poland, every RTV receiver (radio, television, computer, and even smartphone) must be registered within 14 days of purchase. The owner is obligated to pay monthly fees and an annual license. The money goes toward funding Polish television and communications.

They pay only because their devices are technically capable of receiving television and radio programs. Not for exclusive rights or a subscription—that's an additional fee—but simply because they can technically watch or listen to Polish propaganda. They are obligated to pay even if the television is faulty.

Few people are willing to fund propaganda in Poland. Only a third of Poles do so voluntarily; the rest are being hunted down. The Polish Post Office and authorized inspectors go door-to-door, stopping every car they come across. An unregistered radio is grounds for a fine. The fine for an unregistered radio is over 200 Belarusian rubles, and for a television, around 700 rubles. So few people are willing that Poland has decided to increase fines by almost 100 rubles starting in January 2027. Only the deaf and blind, people over 75, and people with Group I disabilities are exempt from the fines. To put it in perspective, the license fee for each television and radio is paid annually. The figures are also growing. Since January, it's been over 300 rubles for a television, and around 100 rubles for a radio.

Aleksander Jacek, political scientist and representative of the "Poland - East" society:

"Once upon a time, people really did have one radio, one television; you could calculate that per family. Today, things are different. If you have four old telephones in your nightstand, you have to pay for all the equipment. This unrealistic law is once again turning most people into criminals."

In Poland, they plan to tie the receiver fee to taxes and automatically add it to income tax. Broadcast licensing is not a new practice. The main goal is to spend the proceeds on media independent of direct state censorship and advertising. In Poland, the money goes to the state television and radio company.

Ivan Eismont, Chairman of the Belarusian Television and Radio Broadcasting Company:

"Most state-owned and public television and radio companies in Europe survive on the tax imposed in these countries. A Polish citizen pays a tax on Polish propagandists in order to watch these same propagandists. A person living in Denmark said that they track households that don't pay their taxes. This means that these homes have neither televisions nor radios. A special service can call at any time, enter your home or apartment, and check to see if you have a television. If they find one, you'll be fined. These are the same fines that are increased in Poland if they find a television you haven't paid for."

In the UK, tax evasion carries not only fines and confiscation of property, but also prison sentences. Repeated tax evaders face up to seven years in prison. One in eight British families avoids paying their taxes. This is stated in the BBC's annual report for 2024-2025. The annual license costs approximately 650 rubles.

They have an official British streaming service, BBC iPlayer, for watching news, series, and documentaries. Accessing it without a pass carries a fine of 1,000 to 2,000 pounds sterling (more than 7,000 Belarusian rubles). This is the price of propaganda.

The situation is the same in Germany, Austria, Italy, Switzerland, and the Czech Republic.