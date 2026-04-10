Winged Sentinels of the Deep: Seabirds Reveal the Ocean’s Hidden Mercury Map

In a groundbreaking feat of ecological detective work, an international team of scientists has produced the most detailed map ever created of toxic mercury pollution across the world’s oceans — not with satellites or submarines, but by reading the blood of more than 11,000 seabirds.

The revelation, announced by the press office of Nagoya University in Japan, turns these graceful ocean wanderers into living biosensors, painting a far more accurate picture of mercury’s spread than any computer model could achieve.

“Birds inhabit every marine environment from the tropics to the polar seas and feed on vastly different diets,” said Professor Akiko Sezaki of Nagoya University. “Because our model is built on real empirical data from these creatures, it is far more reliable than any simulation. They allow us to track changes in the health of the global ocean with unprecedented precision.

”Mercury, a stealthy and dangerous neurotoxin, slips into the marine food web through plankton, then climbs the trophic ladder, concentrating in predators at the top. Until now, mapping its uneven distribution across different climate zones and ocean depths has been notoriously difficult. The researchers — from Japan, New Zealand, France and the United States — realised that seabirds, perched at the apex of the food pyramid and foraging over vast oceanic expanses, offered the perfect solution.

Using atomic absorption spectrometry, the team analysed mercury levels in blood samples from 108 seabird species collected from every corner of the planet, including the Arctic and the waters off Antarctica. By grouping data from birds sharing the same oceanic neighbourhoods, they compiled an extraordinarily fine-grained global map of mercury contamination.

The results are sobering. The highest concentrations appear in creatures living between 200 and 1,000 metres below the surface, as well as in the North Atlantic and the temperate latitudes of both the northern and southern Pacific. Alarmingly elevated levels were also found in albatrosses and petrels — majestic long-distance flyers — underscoring their particular vulnerability to this invisible threat.