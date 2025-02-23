Understanding is on all fronts. The Istanbul agreements of 2022 may be used as a basis for the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine. This was stated by Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff on CNN.To recap, the agreements provided for the establishment of Ukraine's neutrality and the reduction of its forces.

Steve Witkoff, special envoy to the President of the United States:

"The Russians made it clear that they are ready to stop it. It was a very, I would say, convincing and substantial negotiation within the framework of something called the Istanbul Protocol agreement. We came very, very close to signing something, and I think we will use this framework as a guide for a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia."