World Bank Warns about Expected Higher Prices for Essential Goods and Food Products

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Global commodity prices are breaking records. According to the World Bank, price growth is expected to reach 16% in 2026.

Global energy prices are projected to rise by 24% and fertilizer prices by 31%. This will lead to higher prices for essential goods and food products, as well as deterioration in food security.