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World Bank Warns about Expected Higher Prices for Essential Goods and Food Products
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Global commodity prices are breaking records. According to the World Bank, price growth is expected to reach 16% in 2026.
Global energy prices are projected to rise by 24% and fertilizer prices by 31%. This will lead to higher prices for essential goods and food products, as well as deterioration in food security.
The underlying cause of the crisis is the war in the Middle East.