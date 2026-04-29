3.77 BYN
2.82 BYN
3.30 BYN
WSJ: Trump Preparing for Long-Term Naval Blockade of Iran in Strait of Hormuz
Text by:Editorial office news.by
WSJ: Trump Preparing for Long-Term Naval Blockade of Iran in Strait of Hormuznews.byhttps://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbb02152-8f46-4d63-8678-83a22e986b2d/conversions/6c7e128a-8f86-4f50-a85e-2725265db38d-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbb02152-8f46-4d63-8678-83a22e986b2d/conversions/6c7e128a-8f86-4f50-a85e-2725265db38d-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbb02152-8f46-4d63-8678-83a22e986b2d/conversions/6c7e128a-8f86-4f50-a85e-2725265db38d-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/fbb02152-8f46-4d63-8678-83a22e986b2d/conversions/6c7e128a-8f86-4f50-a85e-2725265db38d-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w
Trump has instructed his aides to prepare for a long-term naval blockade of Iran in the Strait of Hormuz, according to the Wall Street Journal. The US president wants to financially exhaust Tehran by halting oil exports. Trump has decided that other options—further bombing or even leaving the conflict—carry greater risks than a naval blockade.
The prolongation of the war has already led to higher fuel prices and damaged the US president's approval ratings. The ceasefire has been temporarily extended. However, negotiations have reached an impasse. Trump previously refused to send a delegation to Islamabad, and Iran rejected dialogue due to pressure.