Thursday, May 14, is the main day of talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping. This is the White House's first visit to Beijing in nine years.

We'll explain what is planned to be discussed and what expectations are.

Before departure, Trump told reporters that the meeting with Xi Jinping would be positive and good. Beijing did not use any epithets of the American leader. However, the Chinese Foreign Ministry noted that diplomacy between heads of state plays an indispensable strategic and leading role in relations between the two countries.

The US President will pay a state visit to China.

Beijing is ready to expand cooperation with Washington. It is important to emphasize China's guiding principles. Above all, a spirit of equality, respect, and mutual benefit. Will the American delegation be able to maintain this tactic? We'll see on the main day of negotiations.

The meeting between Xi Jinping and Trump is good news for the international community.

Overall, the expert community says that the meeting of the leaders of the world's largest economies is a positive signal for maintaining stable and predictable relations. This, in turn, is good news for the international community.

Gao Fei, President of China Foreign Affairs University:

"Both China and the United States are major powers. They are political heavyweights as permanent members of the UN Security Council and the world's two largest economies. How they interact has a profound impact on the future development of the international situation, so this visit is, to a certain extent, very important for both sides."

Anthony Moretti, Department Chair and Associate Professor in the School of Communication and Media at Robert Morris University:

"There's no doubt that any meeting between the US President and the President of China is good news. We, the global community, need more of these meetings. The reason, which I think is especially important now, comes back to the very idea of the US. This has truly created a very unstable international situation. The world is now expecting a successful visit, and President Trump can be confident that he will deliver it if he so chooses."

Donald Trump has traveled to China.

Jim Sutter, CEO of the US Soybean Export Council:

"I sense a genuine desire to see improved relations between China and the US at the government and business levels. I think there's an understanding that we are better off together. The whole world will only be better off for it."

The UN Headquarters in New York also commented on the upcoming meeting. A proper resolution of the differences between the world's two largest economies will contribute to global stability and economic development.

Farhan Haq, Deputy Spokesperson for the UN Secretary-General:

"I certainly appreciate the efforts of the two governments to resolve their differences through dialogue, and we encourage them to continue dialogue to resolve any potential differences. The United States and China are the world's two leading economic powers. Any way they can resolve any differences in economic policy will be beneficial to the world as a whole."

Representatives of the US business community will fly to Beijing.

Despite earlier reports that Iran and energy issues would be discussed, the main focus will be on economic cooperation with Taiwan. This could be linked to the high-level consultations between China and the US in South Korea and the significant list of business leaders who will accompany Trump during his visit to China.