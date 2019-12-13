3.42 RUB
Xi Jinping declares de-escalation of conflict in Ukraine should be achieved as soon as possible
It is necessary to achieve de-escalation of the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible. Chinese President Xi Jinping said this at the BRICS outreach/plus summit in Kazan on October 24, BelTA reports.
“It is important to de-escalate the situation as soon as possible and pave the way for a political settlement of the crisis,” Xi Jinping emphasized.
He recalled that China, together with Brazil, developed a plan to resolve the armed conflict in Ukraine and together with other partners created a platform “Friends of Peace” on the UN platform, which, according to the plan, is designed to play a constructive role in resolving the conflict.
