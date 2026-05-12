Xi Jinping Meets with Donald Trump - Highlights

Donald Trump is visiting Beijing for the first time in nine years. Even before his departure, the American leader told reporters that the meeting with Xi Jinping would be positive and good.

Trump's state visit to China began on May 13. Around 8:00 PM local time, Air Force One landed at Beijing Capital International Airport. Vice President Han Zheng greeted the US president at the steps. Such a high-level reception is a significant positive signal from China, as the rank of the person greeting him is important in Chinese protocol. Furthermore, since it was a state visit, a corresponding ceremony was held, including an honor guard.

On May 14, at 10:00 a.m. Beijing time, a formal welcoming ceremony was held between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump at the square near the East Gate of the Great Hall of the People.

The main topic was an attempt to achieve de-escalation in bilateral economic relations.

Incidentally, Chinese experts have noted that such a ceremony is standard practice for state visits and similar greetings between heads of state, and the US President is no exception. Regarding the protocol portion of the meeting between Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, the Chinese leader emphasized that, amid global turbulence, Beijing and Washington can overcome challenges and forge new, exemplary relations between the two countries.

Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China:

"Dear President Donald Trump, I am very pleased to meet with you in Beijing. This is your second visit to China in nine years. Our meeting is at the center of global attention amid changes and turbulence on the global stage. The world stands at a crossroads. Our countries can overcome these challenges and forge a new, exemplary relationship between our two countries."

In his response, the US President noted that Xi Jinping and Trump have established the longest-standing personal ties between the leaders of the US and China. Donald Trump expressed confidence that any differences can be resolved even over the phone.

Donald Trump, President of the United States:

"You and I have known each other for a long time. In fact, this is the longest relationship our countries have ever had between two leaders, and I'm honored to have that. We had a fantastic relationship. We got along, and when difficulties arose, we resolved them. I called you, and you called me, whenever we had a problem. Whenever we had a problem, we resolved it very quickly, and we will have a fantastic future together. Such respect for China, for the work you've done. You are a great leader. I tell everyone you are a great leader. Sometimes people don't like it when I say this, but I say it anyway because it's the truth. I speak only the truth, and I just want to say it on behalf of this wonderful delegation we have: we have the greatest businessmen, the largest, and I believe, the best in the world."