Xi Jinping Ready to Introduce Zero Tariffs on Goods from African Countries

China announced zero tariffs for Africa and called on APEC countries to embrace free trade. At the summit in South Korea, Chinese President Xi Jinping announced his willingness to fully exempt all goods from African countries that maintain diplomatic relations with Beijing.

The Chinese leader emphasized that such benefits would be provided through economic partnership agreements aimed at promoting common development. At the summit, he also called on APEC countries to support free trade and ensure the resilience of supply chains.