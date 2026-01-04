3.71 BYN
Xi Jinping: The world is experiencing period of turbulence and change
Text by:Editorial office news.by
"The world is experiencing a period of turbulence and change," Xi Jinping said. The Chinese leader's comments on the events surrounding Venezuela were made during a meeting with the Irish Prime Minister.
The Chinese leader noted that "unilateral and aggressive actions seriously affect the international order."
The Chinese Foreign Ministry issued an official statement. Beijing supports holding an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. According to a spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry, China is ready to work with the international community to "firmly defend the UN Charter" and uphold international justice and fairness.