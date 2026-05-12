Xi Jinping warns US of risk of conflict over Taiwan issue

"President Donald Trump spent about two hours behind closed doors with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the Great Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today. The meeting clearly revealed distinct and significant contrasts. Trump began by saying he was a great friend of Xi's. He did praise relations with China and was optimistic, while Xi spoke of Washington's mishandling of Taiwan as a threat to those relations. Xi also said both powers must be careful to avoid future conflicts. We didn't hear from Trump how the meeting went, but Xi said he was definitely a little pessimistic and a little somber in tone."