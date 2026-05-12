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Xi Jinping warns US of risk of conflict over Taiwan issue
The number one global topic is the talks between Xi Jinping and Trump in Beijing. The leaders discussed the Ukrainian issue, the Iranian conflict, and the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Xinhua reported.
Xi Jinping emphasized that the two countries should be partners, not rivals, but sternly warned that escalating the Taiwan issue poses critical risks to relations. Trump, in response, confirmed his willingness to discuss mutual trade terms.
Trump praised his meeting with Xi Jinping.
Will Weissert, Associated Press columnist:
"President Donald Trump spent about two hours behind closed doors with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in the Great Hall of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today. The meeting clearly revealed distinct and significant contrasts. Trump began by saying he was a great friend of Xi's. He did praise relations with China and was optimistic, while Xi spoke of Washington's mishandling of Taiwan as a threat to those relations. Xi also said both powers must be careful to avoid future conflicts. We didn't hear from Trump how the meeting went, but Xi said he was definitely a little pessimistic and a little somber in tone."
Reporters' attention was drawn to the 14-second handshake between Trump and Xi. The US President attempted his signature "trick" of pulling Xi's arm toward himself to demonstrate "dominance," but the Chinese leader showed steely restraint. Xi Jinping firmly held the arm, preventing Trump from seizing the initiative.