China sees the days of grand diplomacy. Tianjin is preparing to host the Summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization — the largest in the history of this ever-expanding alliance.

Lukashenko and Xi Jinping Held a Meeting in Tianjin

The Chinese metropolis is welcoming heads of state from around the globe, and Belarus is no exception. Alexander Lukashenko arrived in China on a working visit on the eve of the summit. For the first time, our country participates fully in the SCO as a sovereign member — having joined the integration just last year.

It is anticipated that our President will articulate Belarus’s stance on the future development of the SCO and how cooperation must be forged amid the current global instability. The summit’s agenda includes a meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. On August 31, Lukashenko met with Chinese President Xi Jinping. During their talks, our leader highlighted China’s achievements across many fields. Belarus stands ready to learn from the best practices.

Lukashenko Praises China's Development: “You Truly Are Remarkable!”

“I had much I wanted to express as I prepared for this meeting. But when you are somewhere and witness the colossal changes over just six months or a year, you forget what you intended to say. You are simply outstanding — the tremendous development of the People’s Republic of China! Organization, discipline, everything in its place — no one is wandering aimlessly. People are engaged in concrete work. I see this as a great success of your state and the leadership, your colleagues in China. All other issues pale in comparison to what you are achieving in the China of today,” emphasized the Belarusian leader.

During their conversation, Chinese President Xi Jinping remarked:

"Today, as the world undergoes profound transformation, humanity stands at a crossroads. We are ready to work alongside our Belarusian partners to fulfill the mission of our era — to implement true multilateralism for peace, development, cooperation, and shared prosperity worldwide."

This marks the sixteenth visit of our President to China, reaffirming the deepening of the strategic partnership between our nations across various spheres. It underscores the unwavering friendship and the highest level of cooperation between Belarus and China. During today’s talks, Xi Jinping noted that this period in China will not only host the SCO summit but also commemorative celebrations dedicated to the 80th anniversary of the victory over Japanese militarism and the conclusion of the Second World War.

During the war years, the Chinese and Belarusian peoples fought shoulder to shoulder, making significant historical contributions to defeating militarism and fascism, thereby cementing an unbreakable friendship, the Chinese leader emphasized.