Vladimir Zelensky has recognized the inability of Ukrainian armed forces to reclaim lost territories and has not ruled out new losses in the event the Kiev regime loses Washington’s support. TASS informs.

"We lack the strength to [regain] everything. And this is the situation today. And that is why this war will end diplomatically," he said in an interview with CBS News. At the same time, Zelensky reasserted that Ukraine will not recognize the lost territories as Russian.

Speaking about the negotiations on the conflict settlement, he admitted that they "will be different – both trilateral and bilateral, different formats. We will reach a diplomatic resolution of this war," Zelensky stated