Zelensky Admits that Ukraine Not Capable of Reclaiming its Borders
At a press conference in Kiev Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Ukraine will not be able to recapture its borders, TASS writes.
"Settlement of the conflict can be either military or diplomatic, but we do understand that we will not be able to restore the borders with weapons today," he said. "The diplomatic path is faster and with fewer losses than the path through the war."
At the same time, Zelensky hastened to accuse Russia of artificially delaying the negotiation process. According to him, on August 29, a meeting should take place in New York between the head of his office Andriy Yermak and U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, they will discuss preparations for the upcoming meetings.
Earlier, the press secretary of the Russian president Dmitry Peskov noted that Russia does not observe any dynamics in the negotiation process on Ukraine, while Moscow remains interested and ready for it. The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry outlined what the results of the negotiations on the situation around Ukraine should include. This is demilitarization, denazification, neutral non-aligned and non-nuclear status of Ukraine, recognition of territorial realities, ensuring the rights of the Russian, Russian-speaking population, ending the persecution of canonical Orthodoxy.