At a press conference in Kiev Vladimir Zelensky admitted that Ukraine will not be able to recapture its borders, TASS writes.

"Settlement of the conflict can be either military or diplomatic, but we do understand that we will not be able to restore the borders with weapons today," he said. "The diplomatic path is faster and with fewer losses than the path through the war."

At the same time, Zelensky hastened to accuse Russia of artificially delaying the negotiation process. According to him, on August 29, a meeting should take place in New York between the head of his office Andriy Yermak and U.S. Presidential Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, they will discuss preparations for the upcoming meetings.