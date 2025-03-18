Zelensky and Trump to hold a phone conversation on March 19

Photo TASS news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03d6812e-c7da-45f9-8e12-33157955f418/conversions/885591f4-2e1a-49cb-a959-f1fcb764ee87-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03d6812e-c7da-45f9-8e12-33157955f418/conversions/885591f4-2e1a-49cb-a959-f1fcb764ee87-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03d6812e-c7da-45f9-8e12-33157955f418/conversions/885591f4-2e1a-49cb-a959-f1fcb764ee87-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/03d6812e-c7da-45f9-8e12-33157955f418/conversions/885591f4-2e1a-49cb-a959-f1fcb764ee87-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w Photo TASS

Vladimir Zelensky said that today will be held a telephone conversation with US President Donald Trump. BelTA reports citing a source.

The statement was made during a press conference with Finland's President Alexander Stubb. Vladimir Zelensky arrived in Finland on March 18. The official part of the visit started on March 19.

At that, the Ukrainian politician said that the parties would discuss "details of the next steps" to end the Ukrainian conflict. Vladimir Zelensky also said that he expected to hear details of Donald Trump's talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin on March 18.

To implement the agreement on a partial ceasefire, Ukraine intends to hand over to Washington a list of energy facilities, which will be prohibited to hit, said Vladimir Zelensky. "It is very desirable that there should be control. The main subject of this control should be the United States. If we have such an agreement, there will be a list of facilities - civil, energy, infrastructure. We will definitely prepare this list and hand it over to our partners," he said.

According to him, the meeting in Jeddah in Saudi Arabia, which is expected to be held on March 23, will be organized at a technical level. "It will be a technical team. From our side there will definitely be the military, power engineers and people who are experts on port infrastructure. This is the technical level," commented Vladimir Zelensky. They will discuss a partial ceasefire, for example, on infrastructure, energy, as well as the safety of maritime traffic.

In addition, Vladimir Zelensky said: "It will be unsafe for Ukraine if America does not become our strategic partner and turns its back. And I would not like to talk about it, but we had steps or signals of this danger - temporary suspension of aid. I'm grateful to the president (Donald Trump - ed.) and the team that everything has been resumed. It's important for us because it speaks to our close relationship, strong relationship. Our strategic vision for the future, a safe future for Ukrainians."

The Russian Defense Ministry said today that the Kiev authorities attacked an energy facility in Kuban by three drones on the night of March 19 after Russia confirmed a temporary halt in strikes on energy infrastructure. A tank depressurized at an oil transshipment point in the Kuban with a 1,700-square-meter fire. The Russian Defense Ministry stressed that the Ukrainian side's attacks on Russia's energy infrastructure were a prepared provocation to disrupt Donald Trump's peace initiatives. At the same time, Russian troops, as reported in the Russian Defense Ministry, after receiving an order from Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Russian Armed Forces Putin to stop strikes on energy facilities, shot down seven of their already launched drones. Vladimir Zelensky declared that Russia attacked Ukrainian facilities last night.