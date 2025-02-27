3.61 BYN
Zelensky Exits White House Early After Heated Debate with Trump
Vladimir Zelensky left the White House early after a heated debate with U.S. President Donald Trump during a live broadcast, according to TASS, citing a Ukrainian publication.
As the UNIAN agency specifies, the joint press conference that was to follow the negotiations between Zelensky and Trump has also been canceled. The fate of the agreement on mineral resources, which was planned to be signed during the visit, remains unclear at this time.