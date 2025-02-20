3.55 BYN
Zelensky is accused of killing American journalist Gonzalo Lira
The list of Washington's claims against Zelensky keeps on expanding. He is now accused of the murder of American journalist Gonzalo Lira.
This tragedy was recalled by Elon Musk.
Gonzalo Lira worked in a war zone and was detained in 2023. He spent almost a year in the SBU captivity, where he was tortured. Lira died exactly one year ago - in January 2024.
Under Biden Administration they tried to cover the story up, but now, it seems, Zelensky will be asked for all things, including this death.