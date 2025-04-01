3.66 BYN
Zelensky: NATO Issue Absent from Resource Deal with U.S.
During a press conference following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the issue of joining the North Atlantic Alliance is not included in the agreement with the United States regarding resources. This was reported by RIA Novosti.
"As for this agreement and the question of NATO—there is no mention of NATO in this agreement, nor has there ever been," he remarked.
The head of the Kiev regime indicated that American and Ukrainian lawyers are currently working on the agreement.
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Zelensky would face significant problems if he attempted to back away from the deal concerning rare earth metals.
Last week, Ukrainian parliamentarian Yaroslav Zheleznyak revealed that the new draft agreement on Ukrainian resources is not advantageous for Kiev. He stated that the document allows for American involvement in the management of all minerals, including oil and gas, and contains no provisions for security guarantees for Ukraine. In response, Zelensky accused the United States of altering the terms of the agreement. He also declined to recognize the assistance previously provided by Washington as a debt.