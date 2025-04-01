During a press conference following his meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky stated that the issue of joining the North Atlantic Alliance is not included in the agreement with the United States regarding resources. This was reported by RIA Novosti.

"As for this agreement and the question of NATO—there is no mention of NATO in this agreement, nor has there ever been," he remarked.

The head of the Kiev regime indicated that American and Ukrainian lawyers are currently working on the agreement.

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump warned that Zelensky would face significant problems if he attempted to back away from the deal concerning rare earth metals.