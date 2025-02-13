The world's attention is focused on Munich, where a security conference is in full swing.

It turned out that the US, on the sidelines of the forum, offered the leader of the Kiev regime to sign a document that would grant America rights to 50% of Ukraine's future mineral resources. According to Washington, Zelensky refused. Earlier, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called the mineral agreement a security shield for the "independent" country after the end of hostilities. The main attention of the leading media was focused on the speech of US Vice President J.D. Vance, who criticized EU policy.

The threat that worries me most about Europe is not Russia, not China, not any other external actor. I am concerned about the threat from within, Europe's retreat from some of its most important values that it shares with the United States. J.D. Vance

Europe is sounding the alarm - they fear that they will be left out of the negotiations on the settlement of the Ukrainian conflict. Thus, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz stated that the EU states and the Kiev regime should take part in them. At the same time, he emphasized that all states currently advocate for a speedy end to the conflict in Ukraine. And the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that any peace agreement concluded without the participation of Europeans and Ukrainians will not work.