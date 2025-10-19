Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine should halt their hostilities and come to an agreement, also not ruling out the possibility of ceding territories back to Moscow. Zelensky’s visit to Washington on October 17th was a failure; its outcome was evident even before the meeting began.

"Speaking of the meeting itself, it was, of course, a failure, and it was obvious that no results would follow, because prior to it, there had been a conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States. This conversation ‘preempted’ any possible consequences of Zelensky’s visit in advance. Even without knowing exactly what the Russian and American presidents discussed for nearly two and a half hours, making certain assumptions and conclusions, it’s clear that Zelensky’s visit—with only one item on the agenda: 'Give us Tomahawks'—had no chance of success. The reason is that there was no second point, no response to the question: 'And if we don’t give them, then what?' This is not diplomacy; it’s commerce, speculation, begging, blackmail—certainly not diplomacy".