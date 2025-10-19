3.70 BYN
Zelensky’s Visit to the United States: Not Diplomacy, but Commerce
Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky announced his readiness to engage in peace negotiations "urgently," based on the current frontline of hostilities. This approach was previously proposed in Washington as well.
Donald Trump stated that Russia and Ukraine should halt their hostilities and come to an agreement, also not ruling out the possibility of ceding territories back to Moscow. Zelensky’s visit to Washington on October 17th was a failure; its outcome was evident even before the meeting began.
Timur Shafir, Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia, commented:
"Speaking of the meeting itself, it was, of course, a failure, and it was obvious that no results would follow, because prior to it, there had been a conversation between the Presidents of Russia and the United States. This conversation ‘preempted’ any possible consequences of Zelensky’s visit in advance. Even without knowing exactly what the Russian and American presidents discussed for nearly two and a half hours, making certain assumptions and conclusions, it’s clear that Zelensky’s visit—with only one item on the agenda: 'Give us Tomahawks'—had no chance of success. The reason is that there was no second point, no response to the question: 'And if we don’t give them, then what?' This is not diplomacy; it’s commerce, speculation, begging, blackmail—certainly not diplomacy".
Moreover, as reported by The Financial Times, the negotiations between Trump and Zelensky ended in shouting. Behind closed doors, the U.S. President recounted to Zelensky phrases from Vladimir Putin’s last conversation with him and even dismissed a map depicting the combat situation.
It is noted that Trump told Zelensky he must accept Putin’s terms or face destruction by Russia.