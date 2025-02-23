Zelensky: Ukraine to establish its own NATO if not admitted into alliance

If Ukraine is not admitted to NATO, we will have to build NATO in Ukraine. This was stated by Vladimir Zelenskyy during his speech at the summit in Kiev, BELTA informs.

Video of the speech have been posted on social network X.

“Ukraine and many in the world claim that NATO is now the easiest and cheapest way to guarantee peace and quiet in Europe ... This is indeed true. It is a ready-made efficient system of security guarantees that has been working for decades,” Zelensky said. - Ukraine deserves not only EU membership, but the security guarantees that NATO provides. If the membership for Ukraine in NATO, membership for our people will remain closed, you and I will have no other choice but to build NATO in Ukraine, i.e. to provide such funding, such a contingent, such a defense industry, which will mean guaranteed peace. Will we be able to do it ourselves? No”.

According to the BBC, Zelensky also said during the summit in Kiev that a full prisoner-of-war exchange with Russia could become the beginning of the end of war.

At the same time, he indicated that he was against any hasty negotiations on ending the conflict. "Peace cannot simply be declared in one hour," the Ukrainian politician noted, "We must win peace through strength, wisdom and unity."

According to him, a lasting peace will be possible only if Ukraine is given firm security guarantees. At the same time, as the BBC recalls, Russia said last week that NATO troops in Ukraine as part of any deal was unacceptable to Moscow.