Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended his heartfelt appreciation to the leaders of nations that dispatched their military units to Moscow to participate in the parade commemorating the 80th anniversary of Victory. He made this statement to the media in the early hours of May 11, as reported by BELTA correspondent.

On May 9, the grand parade on Red Square featured a ceremonial formation from the Republic of Belarus, composed of soldiers from the Special Operations Forces. Alongside them, parade units from a further twelve countries—Azerbaijan, Vietnam, Egypt, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Laos, Mongolia, Myanmar, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan—marched across the cobblestones of Moscow.

"I am grateful to the leaders of thirteen nations who sent their armed forces to take part in the parade on Red Square. Their march, shoulder to shoulder with our own formations, transformed the celebration into a shared festivity imbued with a special energy—an esprit de corps forged in the crucible of the Second World War," Putin stated.

He further elaborated that between May 7 and 10, Moscow hosted official visits from the leaders of China, Venezuela, and Vietnam, and hosted twenty bilateral meetings with heads of states from the CIS, Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. "In total, twenty-seven heads of state from these regions, along with approximately ten leaders of international organizations, participated in the festivities. An additional six countries were represented at a high level. Such broad participation of foreign delegations and international organizations is an inspiring testament to the genuine unity surrounding the enduring ideals and values of our Great Victory," he emphasized.