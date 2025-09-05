Eismont: Belarus did tremendous work since its accession to SCO

Over the course of a year since Belarus's accession to the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), a tremendous amount of work has been undertaken to develop initiatives.

This was revealed by Natalya Eismont, the Press Secretary to the President of Belarus, in an exclusive interview with The First Information Channel. Belarus presented its proposals as a full-fledged member of the Shanghai family. The visit of the Belarusian delegation to China was meticulously prepared in advance, and the proposals articulated at the SCO summit marked the culmination of extensive efforts.

In this exclusive interview, Natalya Eismont shared insights into the expert reactions to Alexander Lukashenko’s visit to China.

Natalya Eismont, Press Secretary to the President of Belarus:

"It has already been a year since Belarus became an active participant in the SCO. During this time, an enormous amount of work has been done. Our delegations and all responsible agencies participated in numerous meetings and discussions, developed initiatives, and even initiated debates on various issues. It was truly a period of intense activity."

According to her, the SCO summit served as a prominent platform from which President Alexander Lukashenko announced all the proposals and initiatives developed over the year.

"Belarus, as we all know, has never been a passive participant in any associations. We, of course, rely on the SCO. It is a very important organization for us," Eismont stated.

She also highlighted the characteristic approach of the Belarusian side: openness and clarity in conveying both achievements and existing nuances and future objectives.