French Citizens View Their Country as Unsafe for Living

The majority of French people believe there is no place within their country where they can feel truly safe. These findings are based on a survey conducted by the sociological agency CSA at the request of the television channel CNews, reports BELTA.

According to the survey, 70% of respondents agree with the statement that France lacks safe places, while only 30% consider the country safe for living.

Among women, 74% perceive the republic as dangerous, whereas among men, this figure stands at 65%.

The poll was conducted on May 6th and 7th, involving over a thousand French residents aged 18 and older.