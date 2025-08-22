Obrenovac has become a battleground between two forces: supporters of President Aleksandar Vučić and his detractors. Radically inclined protesters have paralyzed traffic at the town's entrance, blocking a major highway interchange. In response, local residents staged a counter-demonstration under the slogan "Enough of the Blockades."

Across Serbia, people are taking to the streets to defend national sovereignty and the sitting authorities, protesting against foreign interference and attempts at a coup d'état. According to President Vučić, peaceful protests in 75 cities across the country against opposition-led blockages of infrastructure drew more than 55,000 participants in the past day.