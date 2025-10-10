Kiev's Mayor Urges Residents of Ukrainian Capital to Stock Up on Water and Medicine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/057d9dae-eaa4-4928-a683-749eaf913b2e/conversions/c6f1fcd1-ef25-43c8-88ff-417fe226a5b2-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/057d9dae-eaa4-4928-a683-749eaf913b2e/conversions/c6f1fcd1-ef25-43c8-88ff-417fe226a5b2-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/057d9dae-eaa4-4928-a683-749eaf913b2e/conversions/c6f1fcd1-ef25-43c8-88ff-417fe226a5b2-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/057d9dae-eaa4-4928-a683-749eaf913b2e/conversions/c6f1fcd1-ef25-43c8-88ff-417fe226a5b2-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Kiev's Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the Ukrainian capital to stock up on water, food and medicine. He warned that there was a high risk of further attacks on energy infrastructure.

On October 10, systemic attacks on key thermal power plants and hydroelectric power stations led to widespread power outages in Kiev and several regions. Power outages were imposed in ten regions across the country.