Kiev's Mayor Urges Residents of Ukrainian Capital to Stock Up on Water and Medicine
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Kiev's Mayor Vitali Klitschko urged residents of the Ukrainian capital to stock up on water, food and medicine. He warned that there was a high risk of further attacks on energy infrastructure.
On October 10, systemic attacks on key thermal power plants and hydroelectric power stations led to widespread power outages in Kiev and several regions. Power outages were imposed in ten regions across the country.
Kiev's left bank was completely without power, while the right bank also experienced power and water outages. The Mayor's office confirmed subway disruptions and train delays.