UK and US Conduct Air Operation Near Russian Borders
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The United Kingdom and the United States carried out an air operation near Russia’s borders.
With the involvement of other NATO member states, a 12-hour mission was organized to patrol the alliance’s airspace close to Russian borders, utilizing combat aircraft.
The operation was prompted by recent drone incidents in Poland and other countries, according to the British Ministry of Defense. Two Royal Air Force planes were deployed, taking off from the Arctic region and passing by Belarus and Ukraine, supported by a US Air Force refueling aircraft. London described the operation as "a strong signal of NATO unity against adversaries, in particular Russia."