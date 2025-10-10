Israeli Air Force Launches Series of Strikes in Southern Lebanon: Casualties Reported

Early on the morning of October 11, Israeli fighter jets carried out a series of strikes in southern Lebanon. According to the country's Ministry of Health, there have been casualties and injuries. As reported by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), the targets included infrastructure belonging to the Shiite organization Hezbollah.

The authorities emphasized that "the presence of military equipment and the activities of the organization in this area violate the agreements between the two countries," and they stated their continued commitment to act decisively to eliminate any threat to the State of Israel.