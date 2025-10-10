Protests Erupt Across Europe: Rally in Athens and Strikes in Belgium Signal Widespread Unrest

The social policies of the European Union are also under scrutiny, as the Old Continent prepares for new protest actions.

A nationwide 24-hour strike is scheduled in Greece for October 14. On that day, the Greek Parliament will debate a contentious bill. According to the union, under the guise of introducing a "flexible work schedule," the law abolishes the traditional 8-hour workday and legalizes the exploitation of employees. A rally is planned at Constitution Square in Athens, where the parliament building is located.

Meanwhile, transport workers in Belgium are also preparing to strike. The united union front will hold a protest against reforms proposed by the federal government, which affect pensions, wages, and working conditions.