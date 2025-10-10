3.69 BYN
Protests Erupt Across Europe: Rally in Athens and Strikes in Belgium Signal Widespread Unrest
The social policies of the European Union are also under scrutiny, as the Old Continent prepares for new protest actions.
A nationwide 24-hour strike is scheduled in Greece for October 14. On that day, the Greek Parliament will debate a contentious bill. According to the union, under the guise of introducing a "flexible work schedule," the law abolishes the traditional 8-hour workday and legalizes the exploitation of employees. A rally is planned at Constitution Square in Athens, where the parliament building is located.
Meanwhile, transport workers in Belgium are also preparing to strike. The united union front will hold a protest against reforms proposed by the federal government, which affect pensions, wages, and working conditions.
The protest is expected to disrupt thousands of travelers, as two major airports in the country have already announced the cancellation of hundreds of flights. The strike may also impact metro, bus, and tram services.