Orbán Announces Nationwide Signature Collection against Brussels' Military Plans

Hungary's Prime Minister has announced collection of signatures against EU leaders' military plans. Viktor Orbán stated on Facebook that Europe is rapidly approaching war.

He described Brussels' military plan, presented in Copenhagen, as follows: "Europe pays, the Ukrainians fight, and Russia will be exhausted." Orbán noted that Hungary doesn't want this, that is why the EU has launched a smear campaign against it.

"The arsenal is vast: accusations of espionage, fake news scandals, and legal manipulations. We cannot stand by and watch this! We must once again show that the Hungarian people do not want war. That is why today we are starting a signature collection against Brussels' military plans. We will be in every city and every village, because now we need every peace-loving Hungarian," Viktor Orbán declared.