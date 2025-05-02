International exercises with participation of 30 German military helicopters started in Lithuania

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab565469-b707-4443-b158-d68380c3213b/conversions/9b5bf4ec-ef33-4940-951f-c4f457d56cd8-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab565469-b707-4443-b158-d68380c3213b/conversions/9b5bf4ec-ef33-4940-951f-c4f457d56cd8-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab565469-b707-4443-b158-d68380c3213b/conversions/9b5bf4ec-ef33-4940-951f-c4f457d56cd8-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ab565469-b707-4443-b158-d68380c3213b/conversions/9b5bf4ec-ef33-4940-951f-c4f457d56cd8-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

International NATO exercises with the participation of German military helicopters are taking place in Lithuania. TASS informs with reference to a report by the Baltic republic's army command.

According to the statement, about 30 German military helicopters will be participants in the Griffin Lightning exercise.

The TIGER attack, NH90 transport, CH-53 heavy-lift and the EC135 light utility helicopters are being redeployed to Lithuania for maneuvers.

As noted by the military, these combat vehicles will fly during daylight and darkness at a particularly low altitude of 150 meters.