3.65 BYN
3.03 BYN
3.44 BYN
International exercises with participation of 30 German military helicopters started in Lithuania
International NATO exercises with the participation of German military helicopters are taking place in Lithuania. TASS informs with reference to a report by the Baltic republic's army command.
According to the statement, about 30 German military helicopters will be participants in the Griffin Lightning exercise.
The TIGER attack, NH90 transport, CH-53 heavy-lift and the EC135 light utility helicopters are being redeployed to Lithuania for maneuvers.
As noted by the military, these combat vehicles will fly during daylight and darkness at a particularly low altitude of 150 meters.
The purpose of the exercise is to train within the framework of NATO's defense plans. It will last until May 23.