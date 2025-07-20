Alexander Lukashenko: Belarus Expands Its Diplomatic Presence in Russia

Belarus is expanding its diplomatic footprint within Russia. This was stated by President Alexander Lukashenko during a meeting with Vyacheslav Fedorishchev, the governor of Samara Region in the Russian Federation, according to BELTA.

The head of state explained that Belarus is shifting its diplomatic focus from Western countries toward those nations with which it seeks to strengthen cooperation, primarily the Russian Federation. As part of this effort, the level of diplomatic missions is being elevated, and new representations are opening.