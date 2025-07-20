Britain, Italy and Japan are Creating Sixth Generation Fighter Plane

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de98a299-386a-4d4e-ba21-488845d46809/conversions/a71b125c-b943-49a8-9cca-4a75feb4d4de-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de98a299-386a-4d4e-ba21-488845d46809/conversions/a71b125c-b943-49a8-9cca-4a75feb4d4de-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de98a299-386a-4d4e-ba21-488845d46809/conversions/a71b125c-b943-49a8-9cca-4a75feb4d4de-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/de98a299-386a-4d4e-ba21-488845d46809/conversions/a71b125c-b943-49a8-9cca-4a75feb4d4de-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The Telegraph reports that the British arms manufacturers, together with Italy and Japan, are busy creating a 6th generation stealth fighter. "It will arouse fear in Putin," they proudly declare.

The new machine will be able to penetrate deep into Russian territory without refueling and unnoticed by air defenses and attack targets very far from the British Isles. The creation of the aircraft is still a long way off: years and billions are needed.