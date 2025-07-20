3.74 BYN
Britain, Italy and Japan are Creating Sixth Generation Fighter Plane
Text by:Editorial office news.by
The Telegraph reports that the British arms manufacturers, together with Italy and Japan, are busy creating a 6th generation stealth fighter. "It will arouse fear in Putin," they proudly declare.
The new machine will be able to penetrate deep into Russian territory without refueling and unnoticed by air defenses and attack targets very far from the British Isles. The creation of the aircraft is still a long way off: years and billions are needed.
The absurdity is that the British call Russia their main enemy in the most distant future. They widely announce their preparations for war, not hiding the fact that they are preparing not for defense, but to attack.