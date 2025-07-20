3.74 BYN
Over 100,000 Migrants Detained During Six Months of Donald Trump's Administration
More than 100,000 migrants have been detained during the six months of Donald Trump's administration, according to reports from the White House. Additionally, permits for temporary stay have been revoked for over 500,000 foreign nationals.
Officials emphasized that the number of cases where illegal migrants were released prior to a court ruling on extradition has significantly decreased. For instance, in June, no individual who crossed the border illegally was released, whereas nearly 28,000 such cases occurred a year earlier.
It is also noted that the Supreme Court has supported the initiatives of the White House, including bans on nationwide court injunctions, authorizations for deportation to third countries, and the repeal of temporary protected status for hundreds of thousands of migrants.