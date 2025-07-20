Talks, Meetings and Sharing of Experience. Iranian Delegation on Visit to Belarus

At the invitation of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus, the Iranian parliamentary delegation led by head of the Belarus-Iran parliamentary cooperation group at the Islamic Consultative Assembly of Iran Ali Asghar Bagherzadeh will visit Belarus from July 20 to 24.

The main goal of the visit will be to strengthen bilateral relations. The parties intend to discuss a wide range of cooperation issues, in particular interparliamentary, in trade and economic, investment and cultural and humanitarian spheres, as well as share their experience in lawmaking and consider current global problems. The central event will be a joint meeting of the working groups of the parliaments of Belarus and Iran.