Spring floods in Romania led to the flooding of Praid Mine in Harghita County. The administration ignored government warnings about the risks, and it will no longer be possible to restore salt production or reopen the tourist base. However, the leadership blames everything on beavers, announced Environment Minister Diana Buzoianu, according to reports from RIA Novosti.

A severe storm in Romania in early May caused Praid Mine to flood. Prolonged rains throughout May forced the suspension of salt extraction by the end of the month. The mine workers were evacuated, and the site was closed to visitors. The dam, built to prevent water ingress into the mine (which houses a factory and processing plant) and the recreational tourist base, collapsed due to the pressure of water flows. The mining equipment cannot be restored, and there is a threat to underground salt reserves. The issue was discussed at a Romanian Security Council meeting, where President Nikusor Dan urged local authorities to take urgent measures to ensure the safety of residents.

"It is absolutely clear that this mine can no longer be saved and cannot be used anymore. The reality is that we have even seen statements blaming beavers—somehow, the blame was shifted onto beavers, and beavers cannot say: 'This is not our fault.' Authorities should have intervened long ago," Buzoianu told journalists.

According to her, Praid Salt Mine is managed by the state-owned company Salrom, subordinate to the Ministry of Economy. In February 2023, the salt mine was affected by a major flood. In July, the Romanian Water Agency warned of the risk of further flooding and drafted an action plan, but the responsible authorities for the mine took no measures.

"Currently, the Ministry of Environment’s priority is preventing an environmental catastrophe and ensuring access to drinking water for residents of the area. The possible reconstruction of the tourist mine should be decided by the Ministry of Economy," added the minister.