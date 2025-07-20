3.74 BYN
U.S. Won't Give EU New Delay on Higher Import Tariff
The United States will not grant a new respite to the European Union in introducing increased import tariffs, which will come into force on August 1. This was announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.
At the same time, he added that despite the introduction of tariffs, "nothing prevents" Brussels and other trading partners from continuing negotiations with the U.S. administration.
Recall that American tariffs against Europe will amount to 30%. At the same time, as Lutnick stated, the EU countries are unlikely to introduce retaliatory tariffs on American goods. He explained that he was convinced of this, in particular, by contacts with European colleagues.