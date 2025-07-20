U.S. Won't Give EU New Delay on Higher Import Tariff

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff267d1d-5edd-4b86-a788-c2b0e8936ea3/conversions/c9172068-6efc-409d-a85e-d81737a0e8bd-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff267d1d-5edd-4b86-a788-c2b0e8936ea3/conversions/c9172068-6efc-409d-a85e-d81737a0e8bd-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff267d1d-5edd-4b86-a788-c2b0e8936ea3/conversions/c9172068-6efc-409d-a85e-d81737a0e8bd-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/ff267d1d-5edd-4b86-a788-c2b0e8936ea3/conversions/c9172068-6efc-409d-a85e-d81737a0e8bd-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The United States will not grant a new respite to the European Union in introducing increased import tariffs, which will come into force on August 1. This was announced by U.S. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick.

At the same time, he added that despite the introduction of tariffs, "nothing prevents" Brussels and other trading partners from continuing negotiations with the U.S. administration.