The number of casualties from Israeli attacks on Palestinians near humanitarian aid distribution centers in the Gaza Strip has increased to 995 since their operation began on May 27, with over 6,000 injured. This information was reported by RIA Novosti, citing the Palestinian authorities' press service.

"The number of victims among those waiting for aid at the so-called 'death traps' has risen to 995, and 6,011 people have been injured. Forty-five are considered missing," the statement said.

The Gaza administration refers to the American-Israeli aid distribution centers managed by the Gaza Humanitarian Fund (GHF) as "death traps" following numerous incidents of Palestinians being killed in queues for food by Israeli military fire.

Earlier today, the Gaza Health Ministry issued a statement warning that the population’s mortality rate is expected to rise sharply due to malnutrition and the inability to access medical care. "Sixty thousand infants are suffering from acute malnutrition, the lives of 600,000 children under the age of 10 are at risk due to food shortages, and 60,000 pregnant women are not receiving adequate nutrition… Hunger has reached a catastrophic level," the release stated.

In June, the Israeli publication Haaretz reported, citing military sources, that commanders of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) allegedly ordered firing at Gaza residents who posed no threat at humanitarian aid distribution points in the past month. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Galant denied this report.

The Associated Press also reported, citing eyewitness accounts and video recordings, that US contractors guarding Gaza aid distribution points have fired shots at Palestinians gathered there and thrown flashbang grenades at them.

In May, Israel announced a new plan to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza amid significant escalation of hostilities. Under this plan, aid is distributed in areas cleared of Hamas presence, which was previously accused of looting humanitarian supplies. Philippe Lazzarini, UN Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) Commissioner-General for Palestinian Refugees, previously stated that Israel’s plan to resume aid deliveries to Gaza aims to forcibly evacuate the residents of the enclave.