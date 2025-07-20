Britain to Announce 50-day Campaign to Arm Ukraine

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/43cac40f-bad7-476e-821f-e5caf166ccdb/conversions/c04a8809-a1d0-4616-adac-ec030cc42023-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/43cac40f-bad7-476e-821f-e5caf166ccdb/conversions/c04a8809-a1d0-4616-adac-ec030cc42023-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/43cac40f-bad7-476e-821f-e5caf166ccdb/conversions/c04a8809-a1d0-4616-adac-ec030cc42023-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/43cac40f-bad7-476e-821f-e5caf166ccdb/conversions/c04a8809-a1d0-4616-adac-ec030cc42023-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

At a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine's defense, British Defense Secretary John Healey will call on the group's members to organize the "50-day drive" campaign to arm Ukraine , TASS reports with reference to The Daily Telegraph.

According to the newspaper, in his speech, Healey will also support the proposal of U.S. President Donald Trump, who on July 14 threatened to introduce new sanctions against Russia and its trading partners if Moscow and Washington do not reach an agreement on a settlement in Ukraine within 50 days.