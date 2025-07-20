3.74 BYN
2.94 BYN
3.42 BYN
Russia and Iran to Hold Joint Exercises in Caspian Sea
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Iran and Russia will start the CASAREX-2025 naval exercises in the Caspian Sea on July 21. The maneuvers will last three days and involve the navies of the two countries, as well as elite units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.
The goal set for the exercises is to increase the level of maritime security and coordination of the Caspian states.
The events will be combined and will include search and rescue operations. Military observers from other Caspian states will also take part in the maneuvers, which emphasizes the international significance of the exercises.