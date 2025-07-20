Russia and Iran to Hold Joint Exercises in Caspian Sea

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4cba3e0-a64a-4846-a791-d98a2d4e31ac/conversions/4ebe43af-030f-4662-a43c-4d912e8025c6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4cba3e0-a64a-4846-a791-d98a2d4e31ac/conversions/4ebe43af-030f-4662-a43c-4d912e8025c6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4cba3e0-a64a-4846-a791-d98a2d4e31ac/conversions/4ebe43af-030f-4662-a43c-4d912e8025c6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/b4cba3e0-a64a-4846-a791-d98a2d4e31ac/conversions/4ebe43af-030f-4662-a43c-4d912e8025c6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Iran and Russia will start the CASAREX-2025 naval exercises in the Caspian Sea on July 21. The maneuvers will last three days and involve the navies of the two countries, as well as elite units of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

The goal set for the exercises is to increase the level of maritime security and coordination of the Caspian states.